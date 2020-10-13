Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has put on hold the planned invitation to tender for pre-qualification/technical and commercial bids for the construction of proposed Abali and Nkpolu Oroworokwo (Mile 3) motor parks in Port Harcourt.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Fanny Barango.

“This is to inform the general public and intending bidders of invitation to tender for pre-qualification/technical and commercial tenders for the construction of proposed Abali Motor Park Complex and Nkpolu Oroworokwo (Mile 3) Motor Park Complex, published Wednesday, October 7 has been put on hold till further notice. A new advert for invitation to tender will be made in due course,” Barango said.

She regretted the inconveniences the development might cause members of the public and intending bidders.