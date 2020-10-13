TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has put on hold the planned invitation to tender for pre-qualification/technical and commercial bids for the construction of proposed Abali and Nkpolu Oroworokwo (Mile 3) Motor Parks, Port Harcourt.

This was disclosed yesterday, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mrs. Fanny Barango.

Mrs. Barango said the invitation to tender was earlier advertised in one of the national newspapers on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, adding that the invitation has been suspended till for notice.

She stated: “This is to inform the general public and intending bidders of invitation to T ender for Pre-qualification/Technical and Commercial Tenders for the construction of proposed Abali Motor Park Complex and Nkpolu Oroworokwo (Mile 3) Motor Park Complex, which was published in the Tide Newspaper of Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

“That, the invitation to tender has been put on hold till further notice. A new advert for invitation to tender will be made in due course”, Mrs. Barango stated.