Tony John, Port Harcourt

Management of the Rivers State-owned Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic plans to introduce a general studies course that would deepen #Our StateOurResponsibility Campaign.

The Rector, Dr. Samuel Kalagbor, announced this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, when he received a delegation from the Ministry of Information and Communications led by the Permanent Secretary, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.

He said the proposed course would be fused into people and culture of Rivers State, which the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved as compulsory for all students at Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels.

He directed the Dean of General Studies and Information to work out modalities for the take-off of the course in the 2019/2020 session, that will “highlight the positive aspects of Rivers State and the abundant resources and achievements of the government over the years.”

The rector lauded the pioneering moves of the ministry and expressed willingness to partner with it in regards to actualize the vision of the campaign.

“Without any iota of doubt in my mind, I would like to say that the entire polytechnic community wholeheartedly endorses the campaign on #OurStateOurResponsibility.

“If there are other areas that the Ministry desires to partner with us, in order to widen the horizon and extend the frontiers of this campaign, we will be willing and available to partner with you”, he said.

Kalagbor listed the e-process of studentship and accreditation of 15 courses as some of the achievements recorded by his administration.

He lauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s contributions towards making the institution the fastest growing urban polytechnic in Nigeria.