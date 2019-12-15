The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties yesterday effectively established government presence in two housing estates owned by the state government in Port Harcourt.

The task force issued a seven-day quit notice to the illegal occupants of the two estates. The two estates: Government Estate at Orouje, Benin/Sangana street and Government Estate at Khana Street, D/Line.

Chairman of the task force, Mr Rufus Godwins who led the operation emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring that illegal occupants are ejected from government quarters.

He said: “We are establishing government presence effectively here today. We are erecting a signboard showing that this is a Rivers State government property.

“We heard that some people are even claiming to be the owners of this place and they are selling already. Please if you have paid money to anybody for the purpose of buying this place, go and recover your money .

“Otherwise, it is a dubious deal. Your money is lost. This place belongs to the Rivers State government and we are going to put the sign post this morning to show everyone that this property belongs to the government. “

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Joseph Amiofori disclosed that the task force is in possession of the list of those with genuine allocations.

Secretary of the Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties, Chief Hanny Woko and members of the team conducted the recovery operation.