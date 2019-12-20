Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Property has directed all illegal occupants of Government Property across the 23 local government areas to vacate such property.

The task force stated that it is working to ensure it takes possession of all government property illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.

Addressing journalists, yesterday, the Secretary, Hanny Woko, said the task force has shown presence in four estates in Eleme and Etche local government areas.

The task force carried out operations at the Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park Ebubu Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate, Igbo Etche and Palm view Estate, Igbo Etche.

He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive government Property acquired during Peter Odili’s tenure. The estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The estate has over 100 hectares. Fifty hectares on either side of the road.

“We have shown presence at the estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice.

“We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.

“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in government property wherever they are located across the 23 councils to vacate and deliver the property to the state government.”