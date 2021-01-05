From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government taskforce on the enforcement of the ban on street trading, illegal motor parks and mechanic workplaces has commenced operation.

The new coordinator of the taskforce, Felix Nwadibeyi (retd), said his team began operation yesterday by first

patrolling the streets of Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local government areas to sensitise the public on the need to obey government ban on street trading and illegal motor parks.



Nwadibeyi said: “Today, we are going out to sensitise the people to make sure that they are aware of our presence and that we have commenced operation.



“For some time now, there was no taskforce working. We are now going out to alert the public that we have commenced operation. Anybody caught wanting will be prosecuted.”



Nwadibeyi said no member of the default taskforce on street trading and illegal motor is part of the reconstituted team, which he now coordinates.

He assured the public of the civility of new taskforce but warned that anyone who willfully flouts government ban on street trading, illegal motor parks, taxi ranks and mechanic workplaces, would be arrested and prosecuted.



Similarly, the officer in charge of the Rivers State taskforce, Okuto Christopher, explained that the presence of security personnel attached to the taskforce is to make sure there is no breakdown of law and order.



Christopher said: “If there is any defaulter or offender, ours is to arrest and take them to the nearest police division and they (defaulters) will be charged to court.”