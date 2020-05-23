The Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) said that two patients admitted into the hospital tested positive to the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The Public Relations Officer of RSUTH, Dr Nsirim Larry confirmed the development in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

According to him, the patients were a female security working in the hospital and another female patient admitted into the labour ward.

“It is important to note that the doctors and nurses who had direct contact with both patients have been advised by hospital management to self isolate.

“RSUTH is making preparations to decontaminate the labour ward and radiology unit immediately while sample collection of the direct contacts would begin tomorrow.

“We urge anyone, who has not been contacted to please indicate by calling the POTARD unit for sample collection,” he appealed to workers in the hospital.

Larry urged residents to remain calm and offer their prayers and support to those infected with the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers now has 89 confirmed cases with 23 discharged and seven deaths, according to latest update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) verified Twitter page on Friday night. (NAN)