From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government said it would initiate a criminal proceeding against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited for breach of trust, which led to abandonment of the State’s gas turbine generator unit and accessories in The Netherlands since 2012.

The decision to file criminal proceeding against Saipem was taken at the 15th Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Power, Damiete Herbert-Millier, explained that due to the abandonment of the gas turbine generator unit and accessories by Saipem, the Rivers government had incurred huge lost in terms of demurrage charges and others.

Herbert-Millier explained: “Consequently, the council unanimously directed the Attorney General of Rivers State to file criminal proceeding against Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited for her role in this ugly incident.”

The State Executive Council also approved the reconstruction of two roads, Oyigbo-Okoloma and Chokocho-Igbodo totalling 46.5km.

The Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Oyigbo-Okoloma project scope is 19.4km long at the cost of N11.483 billion.

He further stated that the reconstruction of Chokocho-Igbodo road was 27.1km, awarded at a cost of N13.523 billion.

According to him, the two projects were expected to be completed within 12 months.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu, said the council gave approval for the Rivers State medium term expenditure framework 2022-2024.

Kamalu said council also approved the State participation in the federal government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum supported bridging finance support facility for subnational economies designed to cushion the impact of the repayment of the bailout.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Alabo George-Kelly, said the council approved the award of contract for the construction of the Rivers State Magistrate Court Complex at the cost of N8.1 billion.

He said the scope of the project include, the construction of 24 Magistrate Courts, which would be housed in four two-storey structure, three floors each.

