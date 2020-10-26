Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three media workers have accused personnel of Nigeria Police Force of torture and undue harassment in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The victims were Mr Andortan Romeo (Guardian), Abel Jumbo (ThisDay) and Joe Etim (New Telegraph).

It was gathered that the victims were attacked by officers of the Eagle Crack Unit of the Mile One Police Division while carrying out their official duties.

The victims said that as soon they introduced themselves to the officers and displayed their identity cards as confirmation, the policemen became angry and started manhandling them, accusing the media of carrying fake news against the police.

Romeo explained: ‘We showed them our identity cards and they got infuriated, started beating and torturing us. They ordered us to kneel down and later took Joe to their station to cut grass.’

Similarly, Jumbo said: ‘The E-Crack Police officers at the Mile 1 Police Station have been torturing us, despite showing them our Identity cards as the media.

‘They were so angry with us, saying we have been reporting fake news against them. After beating us, they asked some of us to kneel down for several hours, while they took one of us to their station to cut grass,’ he claimed.