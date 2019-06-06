Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered immediate implementation of the report on soot in the atmosphere, which has caused environmental pollution in Port Harcourt, the state capital, and environs.

The governor gave the order, yesterday, when he met with the committee made up of environmentalists and other experts.

Said Wike: “We have told the chairman, who was a former commissioner of the Environment, to make sure that everybody gets the report and quickly move into action and see how Rivers people will see some changes. As a government, we owe our people that responsibility, for their safety, in terms of a good environment and health.

“We are concerned that whatever we must do, we must do it, we don’t need to wait for the FG to assist us, let me plead with you, let us give this all sense of commitment.”

He urged the committee, which had doctors, representatives of the oil majors, security agencies and civil societies to ensure full commitment to achieve results.