Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the government will soon commence operation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to boost its revenue base.

Governor Wike also charged the Rivers Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to grow the state’s monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N10 billion.

He spoke yesterday, during the flag off of Informal Sector Tax Drive with vehicles donated by Access Bank Limited at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said: “We will initiate the TSA to block revenue leakages. I assure you that very soon it will become operational.

“The TSA will be implemented to checkmate what is presently going on. It is not good to have several accounts which lead to unnecessary leakages.

“Our revenue base fluctuates. The board has been directed to expedite action for the state to hit N10 billion internally generated revenue every month,” he said.

Wike explained the TSA would be diligently implemented in the interest of Rivers State. He said his allegiance was to Rivers people who voted him, because he was not sponsored by any group.

He urged the informal sector to support the state government by paying their taxes as prescribed by the Rivers Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).

“The drive for informal sector tax is key. I believe it will boost our revenue base and we need it,” he said.

He thanked Access Bank for supporting the revenue drive of the state with the donation of 10 buses.