From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the state government would give N20 million to the families of each of the 11 police personnel killed by gunmen during recent attacks of police formations in the State.

The governor announced this during a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, and officers of the State Police Command yesterday, and tasked them to, henceforth, be on offensive against those who perpetrated these heinous acts.

Governor Wike, while addressing officers and men at the Police Officers Mess, in Port Harcourt, said his visit was to commiserate with them over the death of some of their colleagues who lost their lives in line of duty while protecting the State.

He acknowledged that though no amount of money could equate to human life, the State’s gesture was aimed at assuaging the bereaved families that their loved ones never died in vain.

The governor described as heart-wrenching the unwarranted killing of policemen who were legitimately protecting lives and property of citizens of the country.

He noted: “In the past two to three weeks, we have lost 11 police officers and men. This is a dark period for us in the State.”

The governor lamented that those, who carried out the dastardly killings had cold heartedly turned the wives of the slain policemen to widows and rendered their children fatherless, for no just cause.

Governor Wike charged the State Police Command to be more proactive to ward-off further attacks, and resolve never again to condone the killing of its personnel by those who are bent on instigating a crisis in the country.

The governor reiterated that no amount of vicious attacks or intimidation can compel Rivers State to become part of any secession agenda.

He maintained that the people of the State believe in the unity of the Nigerian State.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka, on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, thanked the governor for assuaging the pain of the bereaved families.

He assured that, in spite of the ugly developments, officers and men of the State command will not shy away from their responsibilities.