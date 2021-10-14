From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Education Prof Kaniye Ebeku has urged the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to collaborate with the state government in the effective fight against examination malpractice.

Prof Ebeku made the call Wednesday at a meeting by the Ministry of Education with various stakeholders in the education sector held in Port Harcourt.

The meeting, which is held annually, seeks to review the activities of the WAEC and their performance in relation to the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking at the annual committee meeting, Prof Ebeku noted that the meeting was essential to address some of the issues as they concern the council.

‘Collaborate with us to make sure that we have a situation where in this state there will be no cases of malpractice and we will collaborate with you to blacklist all miracle centres,’ he said.

The education commissioner also frowned at a WAEC publication on the issue of irregularity reported in the print media against a private school in the state.

‘As far as the school is concerned, the ministry is investigating the issue. It is a very serious issue and if we find anyone culpable, we shall sanction such individual,’ he said.

Prof Ebeku emphasised that the state government frowns at examination irregularities and will not tolerate any attempt to disparage the state government over issues bordering on examination malfeasance which do not represent the realities.

In his address, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Chidi Adiele, represented by Director Secondary, Amaka Joseph, expressed worry over the unsavoury conduct of WAEC staff nominated to oversee the WASSCE.

WAEC Zonal Director Mr Suleman Kum said the purpose of the committee meeting was to afford the council the opportunity to rub minds with stakeholders in education to identify the problems bedevilling WAEC in the state.

