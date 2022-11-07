From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed five people in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, when the gunmen invaded Abuja housing estate, in Ahoada main town, in search of rival cult members after an earlier attack. Two of the five people killed were identified as Chukwujeku Kingsley (36) and Chibuike ThankGod (25 years).

Daily Sun gathered that a shoot-out ensued between the invaders suspected to be members of Greenlander cult group and their rival, Iceland, which resulted in the death of five people.

Community sources disclosed that by yesterday morning, dead bodies littered across the estate, and a woman sustained gunshot injuries in the attack. A resident in the neighbourhood, who gave his name as Mike Opeye, informed that residents scampered for safety and many others remained in doors for fear of being caught by stray bullets.

He disclosed that there was no security presence for over two hours the shooting lasted, adding that residents of the estate and its environs had deserted the place for fear of a reprisal attack. It was gathered that Iceland and Greenland cult groups have been involved in supremacy and territorial control battles in the past months with over 12 people reportedly killed.

Also, it was learnt that, before the arrival of the police, three of the dead bodies were reportedly removed by their family members for burial, while ThankGod and another yet-to-be-identified body were deposited at Okpeden Mortuary in Ula Ehuda community.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the killing, disclosed that the incident was reported by Eze Noble of Ahoada town, at about 7:30am yesterday, adding that there was a cult clash between two gangs, which occurred at the estate (Abuja Housing Estate) close to Immigration Training School, Ahoada.

Iringo-Gogo said preliminary investigation revealed that the killing was as a result of a cult clash. She added that the Commissioner of Police has deployed tactical teams to contain the situation and investigation was in progress.