From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Traditional rulers under the aegis of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers have noted with satisfaction how Governor Nyesom Wike has committed to developing critical infrastructure and using them to attract investors to the State.

They also acknowledged the multiplier effects of such development strides that have providing livelihood to the teeming youths working at the various project sites, and the undoubted improvement such jobs have had in the standard of living of Rivers residents.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja (Jeki V), spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, shortly after conducting members of his council round a number of completed and ongoing projects embarked upon by the Wike’s administration.

King Douglas-Jaja, who is also the Amanayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, said they were more interested in the development of their people and the state in general.

According to him, because of such interest, they decided to go round the state, as traditional rulers and leaders of the people, to see projects that were flagged off by the government two months ago.

“We started last week Thursday to inspect projects in the three senatorial districts and to have on-the- spot assessment of those project sites. Areas visited included; Emohua, Ahoada, Bori and the new road that connects Woji in Obio/Akpor and Aleto in Eleme. Today, we have gone around most of the project sites in Port Harcourt. We went round to see that there was spread of projects across the three senatorial districts for the benefit of Rivers people. Every site visited, we came out satisfied. Work is going on according to schedule. Contractors were also employing our youths which the governor told them to do.”