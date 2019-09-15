Tony John, Port Harcourt

An ugly drama occurred at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal yesterday, as Superintendent of Police, Solomon Egba, former second-in-command to the transferred former commander Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, Akin Fakorede attempted to tender unrecognized governorship election results.

Egba, who claimed to have been a subpoenaed witness for the defeated governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) could not produce an authorization to represent the Police.

Following questions raised by defendant counsels, Egba abandoned the results and fled the court premises.

No attempt was made by police personnel in the court premises to arrest him.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not aware of any authorization for the former second-in-command to Fakorede to testify at the tribunal.

Egba, worked with his former boss, Fakorede, in the Ogoni axis during the 2019 Governorship and State Assembly elections.

They were accused of invading the Collation Centre in Bori, where the PDP Governorship Collation Officer, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, was murdered.

After the election, Fakorede was transferred out of Rivers State, while Egba was transferred to the State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Finima in Bonny, where he was a Divisional Police Officer.

Counsels told journalists that Egba was a subpoenaed witness, who came from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

In an interview at the tribunal, counsel for INEC, Woyike Livingstone, said that the AAC counsel made an application in respect of pleaded documents and he prayed the court to admit the documents in evidence.