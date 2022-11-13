Rivers United midfielder Chiamaka Madu has insisted they can win the CAF Confederation Cup title if they give their best.

The Nigeria champions remained the only club from the country campaigning in the CAF inter-club competitions this season.

They arrived in the country on Friday afternoon from Libya where they secured their passage to the group stage of the Confederation Cup at the expense of Al Nasr.

While speaking on their arrival, Madu said there is nothing impossible in the game of football.

“It’s a game of football and is about the moment, if we can give a good fight, there is nothing impossible in the game of football.

“We can go on to the quarter-finals, and semi-finals and even win the title,” he told the club media.