The management of Rivers United FC has felicitated with the Commissioner of Sports in Rivers State, Hon. Barr Boma Iyaye on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

The club described Hon. Boma Iyaye as a seasoned administrator who always brings to bear his administrative acumen in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking on behalf of the club, General Manager of Rivers United FC, Chief Dr. Okey Kpalukwu declared that Hon Boma Iyaye’s leadership style has impacted positively on the fortunes of Sports in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Hon.Barr. Boma Iyaye is a true leader. His leadership style continues to lay down the path to fulfilling the goals outlined in the robust development of sports in Rivers State by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,” he told the clubs media.

Chief Kpalukwu said Rivers United FC is a big and direct beneficiary of Hon. Iyaye’s sterling leadership as the welfare of staff and team remains paramount.

“On behalf of the entire Rivers United Family, I say Happy birthday to you Boma Iyaye.”