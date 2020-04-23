Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State has revealed plans to roll out a unified e-learning platform for pupils and students in public and private schools.

This was the subject matter of discussion during a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector convened yesterday, by the Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner office, focused on the completion of the second term 2019/2020 academic session and online resumption of schools for the third term 2019/2020 academic session.

Ebeku, during the stakeholders’ meeting, emphasised the need to introduce the unified e-learning platform to overcome the physical closure of schools created by the ravaging pandemic.

The commissioner said: “If school closure continues and we do not do anything to engage them in the next two months, the consequence will be far-reaching.”

He said state government was desirous to see pupils and students continue normal education activities while they stay safe from the ravaging virus.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Asawo Ibufuro, said the platform will provide students’ learning materials, books and videos, approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.