As preparations intensify towards the resumption of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), following the lifting of ban on contact sports by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) last week, the management of Rivers United has conducted COVID-19 test for its players and officials, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Coach Stanley Eguma said the club is taking precautionary measures to ensure that the players are not only COVID-19 free but, also, put them in the right frame of mind for the new season.

“Just last week, players and officials were made to undergo COVID-19 test and the results are being expected. This is to let you know that we are already getting set with the hope that government will lift the ban on football and which has already come to past now. Players, who are not affected by the eventual results of the (COVID-19) test will resume training immediately, and if any player is affected by COVID-19, such players will have to get treated and will be expected back in the camp.”

“For now, we are getting set and we hope that we will get it right as quickly as possible. To forestall the spread of the pandemic among officials and players, the club has been provided all the necessary facilities that will be used and the medical team has been provided with the necessary medical appliances to ensure that COVID-19 is taken care of. We maintain our social distancing and there are provision of enough and soaps for regular hand washing.”