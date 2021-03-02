The management of Rivers United yesterday handed an indefinite suspension to goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and Ifeanyi Anaemena .

According to a brief statement signed by the General Manager of the club, Okey Kpalukwu, the duo were suspended as a result of their unprofessional conduct.

This move is coming barely 24 hours after Rivers United were handed a 3-0 defeat by Akwa United on Sunday at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

In the release, the management stated that the suspension is with immediate effect.

It read in parts; “The management of Rivers United has handed goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and defender Ifeanyi Anaemena an indefinite suspension for unethical & unprofessional sportsman conduct.

“The Indefinte suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of an investigation the matter.’