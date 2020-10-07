Tony John, Port Harcourt

Lecturers at the Rivers State-owned universities have resumed classes against the directive by the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) to boycott classes until Federal Government addresses challenges of funding and infrastructural decay in public universities in the country.

Rivers State and Federal Government had earlier directed tertiary and secondary schools to reopen for academic activities following their closure as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesman of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Dr. Harcourt Whyte, yesterday, said: “We have fully resumed, the university senate met and approved October 5, for resumption of lectures. We are supposed to take our exams after one week after revision. As you can see that both lecturers and students are on campus and we are in full swing. The students are very happy to be back in school, I guess because they were already tired of remaining at home.”

Similarly, Vice Chancellor, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, said the school would resume academic activities with strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

“We have a committee on COVID-19 setup comprising about 19 members. We have installed a walk-through gate at the main entrance of the university, we also installed a sanitising machine at the entrance of the admin block and other major campus entrances.”