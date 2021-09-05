From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has announced the arrest and suspension of an undergraduate for allegedly dealing on Indian Hemp.

The student, Newton Ezegbola Nsiegbe, with Registration Number:UE/2018/PoL.Sc/B.Sc.Ed4/0813, is from Department of Political Science.

Nsiegbe’s arrest and suspension was contained in a statement released by the Vice Chancellor of University, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, on his Facebook account.

Professor disclosed that the suspect was apprehended by the university’s security personnel in the hostel with over 1.75 grams of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, which he smokes and sells to his colleagues on campus.

He said the student has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

The vice chancellor added that the matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee to determine his fate as a student of the institution.

Professor Ndimele vowed: “There will be no peace for those who want to dent the image of our University. Our God will continue to expose them.”

