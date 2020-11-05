Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended two students, Mr Chibuzor Remmy and Mr Sunday Idongesit Okpokpo, for posting inciting reports on their respective social media platforms.

The suspension of Remmy and Okpokpo was contained in statements from the Director of Students Affairs, Dr CA Ajie, on behalf of the Registrar.

In Remmy’s case, the institution said the student, who is from the Department of Educational Management, Faculty of Education, with Matriculation Number UE/2018/EDUMAT/B.Ed4/0205, was suspended for one academic session (2019/2020) with immediate effect.

Remmy, according to school the school authority, was found guilty of inciting students with his social media post.

He was accused of calling out students on that post to protest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, against the University Authority for having only one bank on campus.

The university authority said Remmy would resume school in the 2020/2021 academic session.

Similarly, Okpokpo, of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, with Matriculation Number UE/2019/B.Ed4/450, was suspended for one academic session 2019/2020) with immediate effect.

Mr Okpokpo had over the weekend, created panic and confusion when he posted on the social media calling for the cancellation of the final year examination scheduled to commence on Monday, November 2, 2020, as well as the Matriculation ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 7.

The institution said Okpokpo would resume studies in 2020/2021 academic session, at 100 level.

In a letter of suspension to the students, the Director, Students Affairs, on behalf of the Registrar, advised the students to hand over the University property in their possession to his Head of Department or hall Warden.