Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the Governing Council of the Rivers State University (RSU) to continue with the employment exercise for academic and non-academic staff.

Wike stated this, yesterday, when he commissioned the Rivers State University Students Union Building at the school premises, saying he was compelled to suspend the exercise because of the negative issues that bedevilled it.

“I suspended the process for the employment exercise due to the issues that emanated from it. The committee that I set up to investigate the process has turned in its report.

“I am satisfied with the report of the committee. Therefore, I have informed the Pro-Chancellor to go ahead with the employment exercise.”

Governor Wike said unlike other leaders, he has never interfered with admission and employment processes of any institution in the state.

He said his transparent approach to administration has given him the moral power to discipline erring officials.

The governor approved the construction of an ultra-modern Senate building for the university.

He said that, if the Pro-Chancellor and acting Vice Chancellor make the design available on time, the building would be completed by the first anniversary of his second term.

He called on the Students Union leadership to use the new facility to fight cultism, harassment of female students and examination malpractices.

Governor Wike urged the acting Vice Chancellor to be firm and ensure that the university continues to move forward.

Pro-Chancellor of the university, Justice Iche Ndu, said the completion of the Students Unions building was the sixth major project completed by Governor Wike in the institution.

He assured the State governor that the Governing Council and Management of the institution will work towards making the State University, a world class institution.

The pro-Chancellor appealed to students to use the new building to fight vices, charging that the university should be a centre of learning.

Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Opuenebo described the delivery of the building as a milestone in the annals of students unionism.

She said: “This is a milestone in the annals of students unionism. It gives the students a sense of belonging as major stakeholders”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of Bureau of Special Projects, Mr. Sunday Okere, said the magnificent building was constructed and equipped by Governor Wike.

President of the Students Union Government, Precious Pepple, said Rivers people re-elected Governor Wike because to execute more projects for them.

The occasion witness the presentation of an appreciation award to the State Governor by President National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), Patrick Ogbuehi.