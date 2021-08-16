From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected members of Elele Alimini Security Planning and Advisory Committee (ESPAC) in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have allegedly killed the Vice Chairman of Community Development Committee of the area, Christian Chuku.

Chuku was said to have been beaten to death by unknown ESPAC members in the area, following a disagreement that erupted between him and the operatives of the local security outfit.

The incident has caused panic in Elele Alimini Clan, Emohua LGA, following the reported death of the CDC vice chairman in their area.

Daily Sun gathered that angry youths, following the development, had gone amok and killed one John Amadi, a member of the security body in reprisal, attack.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of Emohua LGA, Dr Chidi Lloyd, had on assumption of office disbanded OSPAC (parent body of ESPAC) and its likes in the area based on reports of their alleged illegal activities.

However, it was gathered that the security group that had eradicated crime, especially cult-related activities in the clan, reportedly had based on a misunderstanding with Chuku, mobilised some of their members from other communities and beat the deceased to a pulp.

Daily Sun further gathered that the victim was admitted to a private hospital and later, some of his family members took him to the OSPAC office in protest of their (OSPAC) action after his condition become critical.

It was gathered that when his family members left him (Chuku) in the OSPAC office to report to the larger family, OSPAC members on sensing danger, took him and vanished into thin air.

A relative to the victim, who gave his name as Ugo Ephraim, alleged that his brother died and the security outfit went away with the remains to conceal the crime.

Ephraim said: ‘As it is now, there is panic in the community. What happened was that yesterday, (Saturday) there was a small problem between Mr Chuku and OSPAC. They beat up Chukwu. Today (Sunday) we got the news that Chukwu is dead.

‘We, the family members, now moved to bring his remains from the hospital and we took him to OSPAC office for them to do whatever they want to do with the dead body.

‘Before we left their office to report to the community that the young man has died, on coming back, we did not see the dead body and the OSPAC members again.

‘The dead body is not found anywhere. The OSPAC guys have carried the dead body to an unknown destination. The sitting councillor, Ekweme Dike, is trying to calm down the community.’

Reports said following the development, angry youths of the community destroyed the OSPAC office taking their shrine away and killed one of their members, Mr John Amadi.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), told journalists that the community leader did not die as alleged by the family.

The police in the state clarified that the victim, Chuku, did not die after the incident, rather has been receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Omoni said: ‘We are aware of the development. He (Chuku) did not die. He is receiving treatment in the hospital. Some youths in reprisal killed the OSPAC member.’