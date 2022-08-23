From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State government has reaffirmed it would arrest and prosecute owner of any filling station selling petroleum products supplied by artisanal refiners.

Chief of State to Rivers State governor, Emeka Woke, said no amount of blackmail would deter the State government from prosecuting the lawmaker representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Chinyere Igwe, whose filling station had been sealed up for illegal oil bunkering activities.

Speaking at the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), Permanent Voters Card (PVC) sensitisation and mobilisation rally at Mogho in Gokana over the weekend, Woke insisted that the state government has constitutional obligation to decisively deal with anyone involved in acts inimical to the Nigerian economy.

“Anybody who allows his business premises to be used for illegal oil bunkering, that premises will be shut down. Whoever, allows his hotel to harbour criminals bent of destabilising the state, we will deal with you according to the law.”