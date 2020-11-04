TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has frowned on the indiscriminate and crude method adopted by some healthcare personnel in the handling and disposal of healthcare wastes.

Obuah said indiscriminate disposal of healthcare wastes is dangerous and has increased the risk of spread of disease in the state.

The RIWAMA boss, in a statement he issued in Port Harcourt, yesterday, warned that the Agency will not “hesitate to sanction, close down, and prosecute any hospital, clinic, pharmaceutical stores, laboratory, maternity homes, mortuary and other healthcare providers, who fail to dispose of their wastes in line with the provisions of the extant laws on healthcare waste management.

Obuah, in a bid to ensure global best practices in healthcare waste management in the State, announced that RIWAMA will organize a day training programme for healthcare providers and facility owners on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at RIWAMA premises, KM6 Rumume, Port Harcourt, by 9am prompt.

He said the training, which is mandatory for all healthcare providers, will issue certificates to all participants in line with the compliance strategy put in place.

He informed that registration would be at the Office of the Special Assistant, Private Service Providers, RIWAMA.