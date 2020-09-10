TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Mrs. Christaina Tobias has called for the prosecution of her husband, Uchenna Onyegbele Tobias, for allegedly defiling their three daugthers.

Mrs Tobias has urged the Rivers State Police command to ensure that her husband, who is presently detained at Elekahia Police Station in Port Harcourt, face justice.

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of four disclosed that on the fateful day in the month of May, 2020, she went to market and asked her 10 years old daugther to birth her five years old sister .

She revealed that her female neighbour, who opted to bath the five year old daugther discovered that the child has been penetrated.

Mrs. Tobias said on arrival from the market, the female neughbour informed her and they took the five year old girl to hospital, where medical examination carried out on the child reportedly showed she has been defiled.

The devastated woman said her husband on noticing she was aware of his latest atrocity, escaped from the house until his arrest on Wednesday, by police.

Mrs. Tobias alleged that she had caught her husband in 2012, using his finger to penetrate their 10-year-old daugther who was two years then.

She said when she raised the alarm, her mother-in-law with her husband beat her up, while the village women warned her not to mention the case again.

According to her, the husband, who is from Imo State, in 2017, used his finger to penetrate the five-year-old daughter, when she was two years.

Daily Sun gathered that she reported that incident to the police and he was arrested and detained.

According to her, the husband was later granted bail when she declined following up the case due to pressure from some quarters.

The suspect was arrested after the community youth president at Boms Street, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, received the complaint by the victims’ mother.

The spokesperson of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police was yet to respond to text message sent to his mobile phone.