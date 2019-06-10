Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of Dr. Tammy Danagogo as the new Secretary to the Government (SSG).

Wike also approved the appointment of Chukwuemeka Woke as the chief of staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

In a statement by his Special Assistant ton Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the two officials will be sworn in by the governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt by 2pm, today.

Meanwhile, Andoni Youth Coalition in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, has assured Governor Wike that it would work with security agencies to ensure the three expatriates kidnapped by gunmen in their area are freed unhurt.

The youth president, Ijonama Amon, gave the assurance, yesterday, following Governor Wike’s 72-hour ultimatum on Saturday, to chiefs and community leaders in Andoni, to release the victims.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnap victims, who are Lebanese nationals, are construction workers on the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

Amon told Daily Sun that the gunmen stormed the construction site on Saturday, in a speedboat by 8am and abducted the three foreigners.

He condemned the act, stating that Andoni people would not want to lose the traditional stools and the road project, which, he said, are important to the progress of the local government area.

The coalition president alleged that perpetrators of the crime must be from Andoni, explaining that a stranger could not carry out such an operation conveniently in their area without a native.

He said: “We are passing a very strong message to the abductors. We are sending a very strong message and warning to them.

“There is no way a stranger will come to the territory of Andoni and carry out that operation successfully. If at all they (suspects) are strangers, it must be one of our brothers that led that operation.

“You can imagine, we are about to lose two developments at the same time for a crime. We are going to lose two renowned traditional stools, First Class, according to the pronouncement of the governor. That is one.

“Two; we are about to lose that contract, because the governor said any local government the traditional rulers could not provide security for the workers, he would abandon that project.

“If you are not aware, the agitation and demand of Andoni people to the past and current administrations is the completion of that road.”