Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the dissolution of the State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks with immediate effect.

Governor Wike has also announced the removal of his Special Assistant in charge of the Task Force, Mr Bright Amaewhule.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The Governor ordered members of the task force to return the operational vehicles and Identity Cards of the body to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than 4 pm Wednesday.

He said the disengaged personnel of the task force would be paid their salaries as they return the vehicles and Identity Cards.

Wike added that the state government will reconstitute the task force after proper orientation and training.

Meanwhile, an angry mob attacked and destroyed an operational vehicle of the State Task Force on Street Trading and Motor Parks for causing an accident involving a pregnant woman at Agip junction in Port Harcourt.

Daily Sun gathered that the members of the task force were chasing a public transport bus driver who drove against traffic when they hit the vehicle of a heavily pregnant woman causing her to lose control of her steering wheel, and rammed into a nearby electric pole, injuring two police women controlling traffic.

The pregnant woman, who drove a Toyota Camry, after the accident sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, together with the two police women whose legs were crushed by her vehicle.