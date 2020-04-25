Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration is working to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic does not destroy Rivers communities.

The governor spoke during the distribution of food items to the people of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He said that the state government remains committed to protecting the people of Rivers from the ravaging coronavirus.

Wike, who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Desmond Akawor, said that the state government will always promote the welfare of the disadvantaged in the state.

“We are spreading the message of social distancing in our communities. As we distribute the foodstuffs, we reach the people with the right message.

“We are working to ensure that the disease does not damage our environment,” he said.

The governor said that the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee has reached 11 Local Government Areas with food items to support them as they stay home to check the spread of the virus.

He said that the food items for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area would be distributed to the disadvantaged residents of the area, regardless of their political or religious affiliations.

In his remarks, Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, thanked the state governor for his commitment to the welfare of the most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob-Manuel said the people of Rivers were impressed by the governor Wike standing his ground on two occasions when external groups violated the state’s executive order.

He congratulated the governor for his foresight in closing the state’s borders, noting that other states had followed the move.

He also thanked Wike for his distribution of palliatives to the less-privileged in the state.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area Mr Rowland Sekibo commended the state government for reaching out to the people of the area with the palliatives.

He assured the governor that the food items would get to the recipients.

Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, representing Akuku-Toru Constituency 1, Major Jack, praised Wike for extending the welfare to the 17 wards of the local government area.