Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has sacked his Commissioner of Power, Shedrach Chukwu.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu.

On Sunday, the governor reinstated 12 council chairmen earlier he earlier suspended.Their recall was with immediate effect.

The governor charged the recalled council chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance. He charged the recalled council chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas and warned that any chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled Council Chairmen include : Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

The recall of the affected local government chairmen who were suspended on April 18, was contained in a Government House Press release signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media.