From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his wife Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike were among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of Sir Fidelis Odili at Ndoni.

Late Fidelis Odili, the Nzeobi of Ndoni, who passed on at the age of 82, was the elder brother of former Rivers State Governor, Sir (Dr) Peter Odili.

The funeral service was held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

In his homily, the Chaplain of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Chaplaincy, Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA), Reverend Monsignor Pius Kii, who spoke on the topic “Grieving, thankful and hopeful,” said family, friends, dignitaries who attended the funeral were grieved because they would miss the generosity of the late Odili.

Monsignor Kii noted that all who came in contact with the deceased during his sojourn on Earth will ever be thankful to God for the privilege to have encountered a man, whose generosity and hospitality cannot be contradicted.

He assured those who graced the funeral, particularly Christians, of the hope of meeting Odili, whose dedication and devotion to the service to God was legendary, again, at the resurrection of the dead in Christ.

Monsignor Kii admonished friends and well-wishers to cultivate the habit of investing in the life of people around them as exemplified by the deceased.

In his remarks, the Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Camillus Etokudoh, urged the Odili’s family to take solace in the legacy the deceased had left behind.

The bishop, who was represented by the Auxiliary Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, Most Reverend Dr Patrick Eluke, explained that the late Odili lived a good, purposeful and fruitful life, worthy of emulation.

He also used the occasion to commend governor Wike for the donation of N50 million to the church last week.

He further thanked the governor for the unprecedented infrastructural development taking place in the state, particularly, in his second term in office.

In his vote of thanks, the son of the deceased, Mr Ogechukwu Odili, thanked Governor Wike for his unalloyed commitment to his friendship with the Odili’s family.

He also commended his uncle and former governor, Peter Odili, for his support and guidance as the head of the Odili family.

Present at the funeral service were the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi; the Secretary to the Government of Rivers State, Tammy Danagogo; Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara; the Head of Service Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwin; former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Senator Lee Maeba among others.

