From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration will continue to support security agencies in the state to ensure a safe and secure environment for the economic prosperity of citizens.

The governor said the Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch, the Operation Sting and the revitalised C4i security outfits were set up to help provide security to stimulate growth and prosperity of all in Rivers State.

The governor spoke through the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, at the 2021 Conference/Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “This administration has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development and a very deliberate urban renewal efforts around the capital to attract local and foreign investors to stimulate our economy.

“We have also opened up local governments through quality road networks, upgrade of various social and recreational facilities in various local government areas.”

He commended the state chapter of the NIPR for the choice of the theme of the conference: “Nigeria’s Security Situation: A factor in Reputation and National Development”, adding that stakeholders must begin to act in a very different, drastic and positive strategy to remedy the already battered reputation of Nigeria.

He urged the NIPR to use its expertise and experience to thrive to galvanise and stimulate the populace and government at various levels for the resuscitation of citizens’ sense of pride and responsibility of whatever was left of the nation’s image and reputation. In his welcome address, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who is also the state chairman of NIPR, commended the cordial relationship existing between the institute and the state government under the leadership of Governor Wike, who is an honorary fellow of the Institute.

