Tony Osauzo, Benin

Rivers State has won the 32nd National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) hosted by Edo Edo State.

Recall that the state also won last year’s edition of the festival.

Ogun State took second position while Edo and Bayelsa tied for the third position.

In other events, Delta State won the traditional cuisine, Kwara State won in the Children Essay writing, Edo State won the children poetry, Anambra State won the traditional wrestling while Ogun won the Drama event.

Meanwhile, Plateau State has been named to host the 2020 NAFEST, just as Prof. Victor Uwaifo was given award for using music to promote culture.

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, in his speech at the closing ceremony of the event, praised the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, for the warm reception he accorded the NAFEST contingent.

“Our Royalty, Our Pride,” was theme of the 32nd NAFEST.