Tony John Port Harcourt

Women in Alakahia community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday, protested arrest of their traditional ruler, Eze Vincent Igwe.

Igwe was reportedly arrested on Saturday by operatives of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), barely 24 four hours after his coronation as new paramount ruler of the community.

The women, who wore black attires, as a sign of mourning, said the protest was to draw the attention of Governor Nyesom Wike and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to what they described as illegal arrest of their traditional ruler.

The women criticised the police for not inviting the monarch before carrying out the action against a traditional ruler, warning that Eze Igwe should be released unconditionally for peace to reign.

Daily Sun gathered that the monarch was ‘selected’ for the stool last Friday, after traditional consultations in the community.