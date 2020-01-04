TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state will continue to work for the unity of the country. He said this at a state banquet, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He stressed that Rivers believe in the unity of the country and would not support any force that will work against the nation.”Rivers State has been key to the unity of this country. And nobody will take it away fromA us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country. Rivers State can never agree with evil forces to take over this country”.

Also, Wike has tasked local government chairmen in the state to initiate projects that would improve the lives of the people at the grassroots. He noted that no local government chairman has embarked on a project since the assumption of office over a year ago.

He said: “I have challenged every local government chairman to come and challenge me with any project embarked upon. Come and challenge me”. Governor Wike enjoined them to cooperate with his administration in carrying out people-oriented projects to move the state forward.

Meanwhile, one of the governors that attended the event, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, assured that the relationship between Rivers and Sokoto States would continue to deepen in the coming years.

He said “We commend people of Rivers State for standing by democracy. The year, 2019, was very eventful and we, in our respective states, monitored closely how people of Rivers State stood for democracy”.

Another visiting governor from Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, described Governor Wike as a new face of leadership in the country, giving his level of projects and development in the state. “I have so much respect for you – your humility, your kindness, you are the face of new governance of Nigeria”, Mohammed stated.