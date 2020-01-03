TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state will continue to work for the unity of this country.

Governor Wike said this at the state banquet, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He stressed that Rivers believed in the unity of the country and would not support any force that will work against the nation.

“Rivers State has been key to the unity of this country. And nobody will take it away from us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country. Rivers State can never agree with evil forces to take over this country”.

Also, Wike tasked local government chairmen in the state to initiate projects that would improve the lives of the people at the grassroots. The Rivers governor noted that no local government chairman had embarked on a project since the assumption of office over a year ago. He said: “I have challenged every local government chairman to come and challenge me with any project embarked upon. Come and challenge me”. Governor Wike enjoined them to cooperate with his administration in carrying out people-oriented projects to move the state forward.

Meanwhile, one of the governors that attended the event, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal from Sokoto State, assured that the relationship between Rivers and Sokoto states would continue to deepen in the coming years.

He said: “We commend people of Rivers State for standing by democracy. The year, 2019, was very eventful and we, in our respective states, monitored closely how people of Rivers State stood for democracy”.

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who was on a visit, described Governor Wike as a new face of leadership in the country, given his level of projects and development in the state.

“I have so much respect for you – your humility, your kindness, your humbleness; you are the face of new governance of Nigeria”, Mohammed expressed.