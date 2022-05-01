Tont John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government said it has uncovered a plot by some persons and groups to unleash mayhem in the state.

The threats to peace in the state are not unrelated to arrests of some cultists involved in the unlawful disruption of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening exercise of aspirants vying for federal and state legislative seats in the 2023 general election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The government, in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to Governor Nyesom Wike, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, said unequivocally that while it respects the inalienable rights of citizens and residents of the state to engage in peaceful and lawful expression of issues of interest to them, it however issued a stern warning to mischief makers angling to disrupt the peace of the state.

The government read in part: “The Rivers State Government will not tolerate protest activities, under whatever guise, that are intended to cause public disorder, infringement on the rights of other citizens and putting the protection of life and the safeguard of property at risk.

“While political actors have a right to express their discontent through various lawful channels, engaging in any form violent protests, particularly the usage of cultists to undermine the rule of law will never be condoned by the state government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“To this end, the Rivers State Government hereby issues stern warning to conflict entrepreneurs and ethnic chauvinists fanning the embers of discord that they will face dire consequences should they attempt to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

“As a government that respects and upholds the tenets of the rule of law, we will ensure that all those who choose lawlessness, and seek to destroy the country’s democracy, will face the force of the law.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We also will like to warn conflict entrepreneurs, particularly in the opposition, that nothing good can be achieved by instigating mayhem in the state. We wish to warn that the era of using thugs to influence outcome of election is over. Rivers voters will assess every political party based on their performance.”

The government, therefore, directed the law enforcement authorities to take appropriate action against anyone or group threatening the peace and stability of the state.”