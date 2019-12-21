Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC) has described as unsavoury, remarks credited to Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo against the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, following the latter’s comments urging Kalabari leaders to prevail on the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus Princewill, to refuse to be used by external forces to create disunity in the State.

Wike had in an address to Kalabari people, who recently paid a solidarity visit to him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, expressed regrets that the Amanyanabo of Kalabari deliberately allowed the outgoing governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, to use him to promote divisiveness.

Consequently, the former leader of Niger Delta People Volunteer Force , Dokubo, cautioned the governor over his threat to remove the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom.

Dokubo, an indigene of Buguma-Kalabari, the headquarters of Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers in an online statement, declared that the monarch should not be disrespected or humiliated. Dokubo also expressed disappointment over Wike’s comments against the traditional ruler.

However, the youth group, which also expressed displeasure over Dokubo’s comments, declared in a press statement yesterday, that “Dickson didn’t visit the Kalabari monarch in good faith ”.

The statement was jointly signed by the President of the Kalabari Youth Council, Orolosama Peter Amachree and KYC Coordinators in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas respectively.

They declared that Dokubo’s “vituperations were misplaced as he and his group were clearly ignorant of the circumstances and context in which the governor made the statements to his visiting Kalabari guests.”