By Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

The news here is not that consummate actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has just been appointed the Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Fact is, a day before the announcement of the august appointment, the personable actor had gathered friends and family together at Mr. Smith Rendezvous in Awka, Anambra State, and danced heartily during the double celebration of his birthday and elevation to esteemed knighthood of the Anglican Communion by Archbishop Alexander Ibezim.

The double-barrelled celebration of birthday and knighthood by Bob-Manuel Udokwu was anchored on the top floor of the exquisite Mr. Smith by the emcees Sacramento and Shedrack.

Being the irrepressible actor that he is, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, when asked to take to the stage to dance, insisted on making an entrance from the door and dancing through and past the seated audience before gracing the stage with his riveting dance steps.

The dramatic entry of Bob-Manuel brought the entire audience on stage in a spraying spree of cash and ennobling camaraderie.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Chief Felix Odimegwu, popularly hailed as Omus, was a sight to behold in sharing the joy of the poetically gyrating Bob-Manuel.

The newly-minted Commissioner for Special duties, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, towered in felicitation with the celebrant.

The MD/CEO/Editor-in-Chief Sir Chuka Nnabuife of Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, publishers of National Light, Ka O Di Taa and SportLight, added intellectual grist to the communal mill of Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Sir Jude Emecheta, the guru of signage and advertising, blended with the acting fraternity that included the Igwe’s wife of the iconic movie, Living in Bondage, which Bob-Manuel Udokwu acted in.

The ace footballer Arthur Ebunam of the 1977 CKC Onitsha schools’ World Cup-winning team, Rangers International and the Green Eagles was in concert with his bosom friend Fabule.

While cutting the birthday cake, Bob-Manuel answered the song of “How old are you now?” with his own song that went thusly: “I am many, many years today!”

Trained in Theatre Arts in the University of Port Harcourt under the tutelage of the ace director Prof. Ola Rotimi, Bob-Manuel Udokwu has since added to his pips a master’s degree in Political Science, specialising in International Relations.

Like the archetypal Greek author and epic poet Homer, Bob-Manuel Udokwu encapsulates grace in delivery. He is a class act as a committed thespian.

At Bob-Manuel’s twin celebration of knighthood and birthday, there were enough whisky, cognac, beer and choice wines to go round.

It was the kind of grand party that advertised the sobriquet “Rice & Stew Very Plenty (RSVP)”! The swallows, agidi and peppersoup went round with aplomb.

Let’s now toast to the great health of Bob-Manuel Udokwu because, the very next day after the party, the announcement came that he had been appointed the Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Bob-Manuel Udokwu is ever so deserving of celebration as the gift of Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.