From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Independent Newspaper Publishers Association of Rivers State (RIVPA) has suspended its chairman, Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor, from office with immediate effect.

The decision was unanimously taken at a RIVPA emergency Congress meeting, following the ratification of a report submitted to Congress as a result of a petition written against Iwezor, and a vote of no confidence passed on him by the executive members of the association.

His indefinite suspension was anchored on alleged gross violation of RIVPA’s constitution, illegal admission of persons into the association, administrative high-handedness, abuse of office, dereliction of duty, among others.

RIVPA, in a press statement released today, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Benson Finebone, said: “Mr. Mike Chibuoso Iwezor shall remain suspended pending the outcome of a five-man disciplinary committee’s investigation.”

Meanwhile, the RIVPA congress has appointed Mr Zeismer Ifeanyi Evans-Osi as the acting chairman of the association.

Until this recent elevation, he (Evans-Osi) was the vice chairman of RIVPA.