Tony John, Port Harcourt

THE Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has charged workers of the Agency under the umbrellas of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Servants and Recreational Technical Union, Senior Staff Association and Medical and Health workers, to show more commitment to their work to justify the regular payment of salaries by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Obuah made the charge when the RIWAMA chapter executives of the three unions paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

The sole administrator, who described the relationship between workers and government as a collective bargain, said while it is incumbent on government to provide the enabling environment, the workers must play by the rules and key into government programmes for the overall good of society.

He frowned at the lukewarm attitude of some workers, whose main concern and interest was to collect salaries and allowances without corresponding service rendered, describing it as retrogressive and unpatriotic.

Obuah urged the union leaders to live by example and ensure that their members imbibe the culture of hard work, commitment to duty and honesty, so that society would be better for all.