Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has vowed the agency will deal with defaulters of the state monthly sanitation.

Obuah declared this yesterday, when he announced January’s state-wide sanitation exercise, which would last from 7am to 10am.

RIWAMA boss, in a statement, said there would be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise.

He enjoined council chairmen in the 23 councils and councillors to mobilise their people and ensure they clean their surroundings.

He also urged them to ensure gutters and other water channels were cleared of debris to allow for free flow of water.

The sole administrator also appealed to security agencies, particularly Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and area commanders, to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order.