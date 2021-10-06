By Chinyere Anyanwu

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has assured that it will apply fairness and equity in the allocation of revenue to the various federating arms of government in the country.

The Chairman of RMAFC, Elias Mbam, who gave the assurance yesterday at the just concluded 2-day Southwest Zonal Public Hearing on Review of Revenue Allocation Formula in Lagos, said the Commission will carry everyone along and will endeavour to satisfy yearnings of majority of Nigerians. Participants at the hearing were drawn from the states of the Southwest, including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti states.

Mbam who stated that his major take- home from the hearing was that everyone was in support of the review, said “we want to be fair that the more responsibility you have, the more money you you will get. If the Federal Government is confirmed to have higher responsibility, then it will get more money to execute that responsibility. But if it is the local governments that have more responsibility, it will also be done the same way. We are of the position that more responsibility, more money.” According to him, all the requests for special status and the demand for more money for those the revenue is accruing from, will be taken into consideration during the commission’s final submission.

