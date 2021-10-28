From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The six northeastern states have shared a divergent view over the review of the new revenue allocation and sharing formula in the country.

Delivering the state’s stand on the review during the North East Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the revenue allocation formula on Thursday in Gombe, delegates from Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba called for 40, 35 and 25 per cent sharing formula for both federal, states and local governments.

Meanwhile, Borno called for a 45, 40 and 15 per cent sharing formula for the three levels of government. Yobe state called for 40, 37 and 23 per cent sharing formula.

Speaking earlier at the zonal public hearing which was organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chairman of the Commission Engr Elias Mbam stated that the review was occasioned by the changing realities in Nigeria.

‘Since the last review in 1992, the commission has commenced the process of reviewing the subsisting vertical revenue allocation formula,’ he said.

While seeking the support of the state at all levels of the review process, the chairman explained that the public hearing which had been held in the five other geopolitical zones of the country was to ensure an all-encompassing and inclusive process.

‘The Commission is poised and determined to achieve this onerous task and the nation a new revenue allocation formula that will meet the yearnings and developmental aspirations of Nigeria,’ he said.

Governor of Gombe Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya revealed that that proposed 40, 35 and 25 per cent sharing formula which was later supported by three other states of the zone, was a consensus view of the people of Gombe.

He called on resource persons and other participants to discuss the issues at stake dispassionately so as to chart a way forward for the country.

‘Diversification of the economy is the only panacea for the socio-economic development of our dear country. Through it, we shall be able to maximally harness and utilise the abundant natural resources bestowed on us by the Almighty Allah to rebuild the economy, and improve the living standards of our people,’ he said.

