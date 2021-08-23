Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has promised to offer a new and people-oriented revenue sharing formula for the nation in the shortest possible time.

The commission made the pledge in Benin recently when it paid a visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki as part of its sensitisation programme across the 36 states.

Federal Commissioner for the commission, Victor Eboigbe, said the sensitisation programme was part of the commission’s mandate as stipulated in relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution to review the country’s revenue sharing formula to meet the yearnings of both the three tiers of government and the generality of the people in the light of changing realities.

He solicited necessary and positive contributions through interactive sessions and submission of memoranda from the state for the programme.

He said the commission took the decision to embark on the tour to aggregate and mop up the views of Nigerians by interacting with them at different levels and evolve a new, fair, just and equitable revenue sharing fomular.

“The sensitisation exercise has been designed to enlist the interest of stakeholders through interaction at various levels in order to get informed and make useful inputs that can provide workable template to assist the commission in its task of evolving and bequeathing to the nation, a far, just and equitable new revenue sharing formula,” the chairman said.

In his reaction, Governor Obaseki, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, pointed out that the sensitisation tour is an obvious national assignment which must be taken with all the seriousness it deserves because the need for a review of existing revenue sharing formula is long overdue.

The governor said it is important for the commission to reach out, with a view to finding facts from the people, urging the programme be done even more regularly.