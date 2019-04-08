“The probe will be comprehensive as it will cover the affixed stamp used on cheque books prior to the introduction of electronic transactions” Mohammed, said.

In the same vein, the Commission has observed that if NIPOST is properly repositioned through appropriate legal and regulatory framework and the introduction of appropriate technology, the agency can generate over 500 billion.

Therefore, the Commis- sion is using this medium to appeal to the National Assembly and the Federal Government to initiate measures for the amendment of the NIPOST Act to enable it expand the economy and attract more revenue to the Federation.

In a related development, RMAFC had also embarked on the reconciliation exercise of Signature bonuses and other miscellaneous revenues from the oil and gas industry to enable the Commission engage other stakeholders with a view to reducing revenue leak- ages and enhance remittance into the Federation Account.

The Commission there- fore seeks the support of stakeholders especially the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enable it succeed on the exercise.