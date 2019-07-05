Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engineer Elias Mbam, has promised to take the diversification policy of the Federal Government to the next level.

Mbam said this in a statement after his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve for another term of five years in the Commission.

While thanking the Federal Government for his reappointment, the chairman recalled that it was in his first tenure that the solid mineral sub-sector started to contribute for the first time to the Federation Account. He, however, promised to consolidate on the outcomes.

“It was our considered opinion that over- dependence on a mono-product economy like ours was dangerous to the sustainability of Nigeria’s economy. I am pleased to recall that before the end of my first tenure, the Solid Minerals Sub-Sector had started to contribute for the first time to the Federation Account. I intend to consolidate on this and take it to the next level. We shall establish an effective standing Committee on Diversification. Our efforts shall be directed more towards increasing the size of the cake for allocation to the three tiers of government rather than dissipate energy on sharing of a shrinking cake” he said.

On staff welfare, the chairman said that it would be the priority of his administration so that they would compete favourably with their peers in sister organisations.

“I want to assure you that improvement of members and staff welfare and overall productivity will remain the corner stone of my administration. It is my belief that an efficient public service is only possible with a well-motivated personnel. To this end, I wish to restate my commitment to the realisation of improved funding for the commission and an enhanced salary structure for the staff so that they can compete favourably with their peers in sister organisations” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2016, approved the re-appointment of Elias Mbam as chairman of the Commission after his first term expired but he was only sworn in on June 27.